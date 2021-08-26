Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 82,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,836. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

