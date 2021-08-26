Truist Securities Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.03.

CRM traded up $12.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.58. 782,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

