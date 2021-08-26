Truist Securities Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.03.
CRM traded up $12.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.58. 782,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.21.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
