Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. 53,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

