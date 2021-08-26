iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 6.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 163.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.15. 177,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

