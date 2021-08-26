Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 23,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $49.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stantec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Stantec worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

