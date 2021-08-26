Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Shares of HAE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 347,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,312. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,468 shares of company stock valued at $308,995. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

