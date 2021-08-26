Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $449.44. The stock had a trading volume of 94,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,734. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

