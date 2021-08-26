Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 940 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $165.51. 3,144,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

