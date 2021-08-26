Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.59. The stock had a trading volume of 121,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $456.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

