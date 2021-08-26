Kalata (KALA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded 73.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00121818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00153882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,995.05 or 0.99951757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.62 or 0.01024329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.45 or 0.06634629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

