Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,104,891. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

