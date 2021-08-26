Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

AZRE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $895.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

