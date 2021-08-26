Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 84.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the July 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,371. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 172,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

