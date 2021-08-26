Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 84.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the July 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,371. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
