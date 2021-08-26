Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Short Interest Update

Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the July 29th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,805,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMTL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 44,888,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,088,969. Image Protect has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Image Protect Company Profile

Image Protect, Inc, a media company, focuses on microcap news, information, and disclosures. It produces, distributes, contracts, and publishes various content assets for microcap companies and investors, including CEO/exec interviews, press releases, disclosure statements, and video news under the Mcap MediaWire name.

