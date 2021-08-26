Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 937 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $117.56. 92,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

