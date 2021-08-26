Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FCSMF remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 58,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. Focus Graphite has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

