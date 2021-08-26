Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.56. 55,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,108. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.