Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

NSC traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $259.56. The stock had a trading volume of 55,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,108. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

