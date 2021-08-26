Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%.

SCVL traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,795. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $42.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

