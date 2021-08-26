DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.49. 17,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,420. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.09. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

