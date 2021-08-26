Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report $62.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $63.10 million. Zovio reported sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $268.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

ZVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ ZVO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 3,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,852. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Zovio by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zovio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.