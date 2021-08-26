Offshift Market Cap Reaches $7.54 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $46,166.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,007.52 or 1.00028538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038715 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00068164 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008552 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

