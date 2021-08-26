Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

HALO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,531. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.