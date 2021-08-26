Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.16. 253,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.80 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

