Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $822,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $79.97.
In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Stericycle Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
