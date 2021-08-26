Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $822,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

