iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.12. 47,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

