Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $125.57. The company had a trading volume of 249,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The stock has a market cap of $222.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

