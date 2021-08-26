Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$310.00” Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $310.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

NYSE CRM traded up $7.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.39. The stock had a trading volume of 989,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $248.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

