iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $449.05. The company had a trading volume of 480,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $437.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

