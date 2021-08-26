Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.47. 60,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,029. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

