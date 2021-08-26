Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.28. 78,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $334.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.