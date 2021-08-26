Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ QH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,010. The company has a market cap of $122.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quhuo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) by 149.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Quhuo worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

