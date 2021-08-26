Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.44. 41,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,938. The company has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.07.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.