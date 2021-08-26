NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Increased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 169.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.19. The stock had a trading volume of 194,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $219.08.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.