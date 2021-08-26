Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 484.5% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,577,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WARM remained flat at $$0.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,261. Cool Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.
About Cool Technologies
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.