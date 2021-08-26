Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 484.5% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,577,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARM remained flat at $$0.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,261. Cool Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.

Get Cool Technologies alerts:

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc is an intellectual property and product development company. It provides thermal dispersion technologies and their application to various product platforms. The company was founded by Timothy J. Hassett and Mark Michael Hodowanec on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.