Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Decreases By 83.6%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of UMLGF stock remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Thursday. United Malt Group has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.