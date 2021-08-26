Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 2,114,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

