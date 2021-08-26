WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 460.3% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of WeedMD stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 71,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,394. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22. WeedMD has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
About WeedMD
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.