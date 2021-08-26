WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 460.3% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WeedMD stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 71,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,394. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22. WeedMD has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About WeedMD

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. It focuses on selling directly to medical patients, seniors market, and provincial distribution agencies. The company was founded on July 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

