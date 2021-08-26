Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

