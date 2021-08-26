Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TYIDY stock remained flat at $$81.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $93.00.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

