Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $14.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPRQF shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.55 price objective (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.