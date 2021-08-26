Faceter (FACE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $4,967.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00756615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097558 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FACEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.