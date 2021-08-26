Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after buying an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,866,000 after buying an additional 109,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,607,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,551,000 after buying an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. 13,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,934. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

