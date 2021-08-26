Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $356.50

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $123,257,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $350.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.66 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

