Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $416.74. 106,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,781. The company has a market capitalization of $392.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

