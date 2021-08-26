Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases 771 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 56,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,894. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.