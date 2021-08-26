Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $$12.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.