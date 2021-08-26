Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $$12.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53.
About Next Fifteen Communications Group
