Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,440 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 283,967 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

CP stock remained flat at $$71.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

