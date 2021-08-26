Blue Square Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Enphase Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.39. The stock had a trading volume of 61,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,531. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.54, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

