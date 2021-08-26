Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717,776 shares of company stock valued at $189,022,203 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of DKNG traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.88. 832,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,378,988. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

